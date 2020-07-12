1/2
JUAN MANUEL ALAMEDA
{ "" }
Juan Manuel Alameda, age 70 years, entered rest in San Antonio, Texas on July 5, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on March 10, 1950. He is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio Alameda and Lydia Constante Sanchez and a brother Joe Ramon and is survived by his daughters, Anna Gonzales (Rick), and Angelica Gomez (Victor), son, Juan Alameda Jr., siblings, Celia R. Martinez, Matilda R. Acosta (George), Belinda A. Gonzales (Jimmy), Lisa Yzquiedo, Richard Ramon (Brenda), Tony Alameda (Julie), grandchildren, Victor Michael Gomez, Jesse Anthony Tovar (Ashley), Ricky Rene Gonzales (Rebecca), Alexis Rene Cruz (Elijah), Daniel Deleon, Jathen Myles Alameda, and Christopher Myles Alameda, and great-grandchildren, Henry Robert Gonzales, Landon Noah Tovar and Livly Rae Tovar. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at Simplicity Funeral Home, 211 Brooklyn Ave. S.A. Texas 78215 Ph. # 210-476-0115. Due to covid virus concerns, if you are experiencing any symptoms or are not feeling well please don't attend the visitation, only 20 people will be allowed in the chapel area at one time.



Published in Express-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
05:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral Home
