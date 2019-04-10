|
July 15, 1946 - April 7, 2019
Juan Medina Gonzales Jr. went to be with his Lord on April 7, 2019 surrounded by his family and loved ones. Born July 15, 1946, shortly after graduating from high school he joined the Army and served a tour in Vietnam. After returning he worked for the Civil Service as an engineer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Maria. He is survived by his wife, Olga, sister and brother in law, Gloria and Rodolfo Narvaiz Jr, son and wife John and Debbie Reyes, niece Michelle Garcia and nephew Rodolfo Narvaiz III, Olga's children, spouses and grandchildren. Juan dearly enjoyed the time he spent with David, Nolan, Alena and Gabrielle. We would like to thank Alice Rios, Dr. Brockway, and loving care givers who have been with us throughout his struggle. Their time and attention have been unmatched and have allowed Juan to remain in his home until his passing.
Services: Thursday, April 11th, Viewing 3pm to 9pm, Rosary at 7pm
Castillo Mission Funeral Home 520 N. General McMullen
Friday, April 12, Funeral Mass 10 am St. Dominic Catholic Church 5919 Ingram Road
Procession to follow to San Fernando Cemetery #2
Published in Express-News on Apr. 10, 2019