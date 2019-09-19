|
|
June 26, 1925 - September 4, 2019
Juan P. Ramos, 94, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Mr. Ramos was a WWII veteran who served with the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions. He retired after 25 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Baltazar and Teodora Ramos; daughter, Deborah Ramos; brothers, Baltazar Ramos, Cruz Ramos, Ricardo Ramos and Carlos Ramos; and sister, Antonia Vela. Juan is survived by his wife, Insoon Ramos; sons, John Ramos, Jose Ramos (Barbara) and Robert Ramos (Maria); 11 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
ROSARY
THURSDAY,
SEPTEMBER 19, 2019
6:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
FUNERAL MASS
MONDAY,
SEPTEMBER 23, 2019
12:00 P.M.
ST. MARK THE EVANGLIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
Inurnment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Sept. 19, 2019