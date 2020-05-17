Juan S. Martinez entered into eternal rest on May 5, 2020 at the age of 74.He was born to Lazaro and Angelita (Sidio) Martinez on August 29, 1945. A native of New Braunfels, TX; Juan faithfully served his country in US Army for over 21 years. After retirement he continued his work in Civil Service and Comal County as an Environmental Health Inspector.Juan enjoyed: Spending time outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and gardening, as well as spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Susie Fernandez and Lazaro and Angelita (Sidio) Martinez. He leaves behind to cherish his memories of his beautiful wife of 54 years, Teresa Acevedo Martinez; his children: Sandra Teneyuque (Robert) and Maylynne Healy (Adam). He is also survived by his 3 grandchildren: Gabriel Teneyuque,Nicholas Teneyuque and Jasmin Hernandez. As well as his 5 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.His celebration of life will begin on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with visitation beginning at 5pm and Rosary at 7:30 pm at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home North West.Celebration will continue on Thursday May 21, 2020 with a departure and procession from the funeral home at 930am to celebrate a 10am Mass at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 5919 Ingram Rd., San Antonio TX.Due to the current global pandemic, Interment will follow at a later date in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations in Juan's honor can be made to the State of Texas Kidney Foundation, 4204 Garden Dale, San Antonio TX, 78229.