1/1
JUAN SIFUENTES MARTINEZ
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Juan Sifuentes Martinez passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24th 2020 in his home with his wife of 67 years Refugia Nava Martinez by his side. He was born on May 21st 1934 in San Antonio to Refugio and Juanita Martinez. He was a glazier by trade and many of the buildings in downtown San Antonio are a representation of his skills. Juan retired after 15yrs from the San Antonio Convention Center. Hard work was the cornerstone of his life. Every weekend he continued to work hard in his home so that he could enjoy his nights with his wife and family. Juan is survived by his wife Refugia Nava Martinez; brother, Pete Martinez, children: Janie Sanchez, Mary Piña, Juan Martinez Jr., Isabel Tate, Cynthia Ipina. His grandchildren: Tracie Solis, Thomas Sanchez, Juan Martinez III, Sylvia Martinez, Angie Langoria, Mark Sanchez, Michael Allen Piña, Christopher Allen Piña, Juan Ipina Jr., numerous great and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care for going above and beyond in their comforting guidance and services.

Castillo Mission Funeral Home

Friday, October 9, 2020 3pm-7:30pm

The Holy Rosary 6pm

Saturday, October 10 depart at 9am

Mass: Sacred Heart Catholic Church 9:30

Interment: San Fernando Cemetery II 10:45am

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:30 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Rosary
06:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral
09:00 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Interment
10:45 AM
San Fernando Cemetery II
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castillo Mission Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved