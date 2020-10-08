Juan Sifuentes Martinez passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24th 2020 in his home with his wife of 67 years Refugia Nava Martinez by his side. He was born on May 21st 1934 in San Antonio to Refugio and Juanita Martinez. He was a glazier by trade and many of the buildings in downtown San Antonio are a representation of his skills. Juan retired after 15yrs from the San Antonio Convention Center. Hard work was the cornerstone of his life. Every weekend he continued to work hard in his home so that he could enjoy his nights with his wife and family. Juan is survived by his wife Refugia Nava Martinez; brother, Pete Martinez, children: Janie Sanchez, Mary Piña, Juan Martinez Jr., Isabel Tate, Cynthia Ipina. His grandchildren: Tracie Solis, Thomas Sanchez, Juan Martinez III, Sylvia Martinez, Angie Langoria, Mark Sanchez, Michael Allen Piña, Christopher Allen Piña, Juan Ipina Jr., numerous great and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care for going above and beyond in their comforting guidance and services.

Friday, October 9, 2020 3pm-7:30pm

Saturday, October 10 depart at 9am