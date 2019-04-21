|
January 3, 1939 - April 14, 2019
Juan V. Lozano Jr. age 80, born January 3, 1939, in San Antonio, Texas passed away on April 14, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Juan M. and Isabel Lozano, sisters Janie, Ofelia, Candelaria, Olga. He is survived by his children Sandra Pesina (Larry), Jonny Lozano (Rosie), Rose L. Farias (Danny), Lucy Gomez (Mark), grandchildren Joseph, Daniel, Amanda, Mark, Emersyn, Nicholas, great-grandson Kai Ender, brothers Ricardo, Antonio, Guadalupe Lozano, Numerous nieces, nephews' other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a funeral service to be conducted at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home. 226 Cupples Rd. San Antonio, Texas. with cremation to follow. "Bonne" or Juanito as known by his friends growing up on the Westside was an amateur lightweight Boxer for the Boys Club of San Antonio. During his career he devoted over twenty years of his life to House of Neighborly Services and Divine Redeemer Presbyterian Church where everyone who knew and worked with him loved him for his hard work, laughter, generosity, caring, and his never-ending of giving to others. Throughout his entire life, Juan Lozano only saw the good in people and was a forgiving man, who had Christ in his heart which stood out with everyone who knew him. Juan Lozano will be sorely missed by his children, brothers, friends, and everyone in the westside neighborhood who knew him and his spirit. There is comfort in the fact he was surrounded by his children and brothers as he fought his last battle before joining Christ. Our entire family would like to thank Hunter's Pond Nursing & Rehabilitation nursing staff for going above and beyond in his care. I got to know every nurse staff member, to include the CNA'S, LVN'S and RN'S along with all the other staff in making him feel loved and secured.
I would also like to extend a Thank You to the staff at Complete Care Hospice for making my dad comfortable as he was approaching his last days with his family. Our family would like to thank everyone for their prayers given at this time.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019