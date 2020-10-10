Juana R. Cuenca, 78, passed away on October 3, 2020, with her children by her side, into the warm embrace of her sons who preceded her in death.

She was born December 5, 1941, in Nuevo Laredo, Taumaulipas, to Victoriano and Juanita Rabago. She is reunited in heaven with her parents, sons Ruben and Juan, grandson Jacob, siblings Artemio, Homero, Agustin, David, Pedro, Eloisa, Lucia, and various nieces/nephews.

In her early years, she was a waitress, housekeeper, worked at Jalisco Bakery, and attended night school at Lanier High School. Later, she was a school crossing guard, volunteer English teacher, volunteer citizenship instructor, and home care provider.

She will be greatly missed by husband Ricardo, children Roberto (Kimberley), Patricia (Michael), Cynthia, grandchildren Marsha, Desiré, Derek, Juan Antonio, Jaylen, several great-grandchildren, three

siblings, and other family members.

SERVICES:Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM with a rosary at 6:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Jude Catholic Church. Entombment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.