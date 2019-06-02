Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Palm Heights Mortuary
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Salazar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita A. Salazar


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juanita A. Salazar Obituary
May 17, 1928 - May 24, 2019
Juanita A. Salazar was born in San Gabriel, Texas on May 17, 1928 passed on May 24, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 91. She loved her children, gardening and singing. She was a singer at Alameda theatre and was offered to tour the states to sing with a mariachi group and movie stars but had to turn it down, she chose to stay and care for her family. She kept family close to her heart. She is survived by 5 children, Margie Espinoza, Robert Garcia, Joe L. Garcia (Rosemary), Raul Garcia (Guadalupe) and Armando Garcia (Elizabeth), 16 grand- children. 34 great grand- children and 1 great- great grandchild. Juanita will rest with her 5 month old daughter Josefina and her parents Francisco and Manuela Alcantar.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Palm Heights Mortuary from 5PM to 9PM with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7PM. Funeral Service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at Palm Heights Mortuary at 10AM, followed by interment at San Fernando Cemetery III.

She will be forever in the minds of the people who were unconditionally loved and who
were inspired by her.
Published in Express-News on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.