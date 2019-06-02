|
|
May 17, 1928 - May 24, 2019
Juanita A. Salazar was born in San Gabriel, Texas on May 17, 1928 passed on May 24, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 91. She loved her children, gardening and singing. She was a singer at Alameda theatre and was offered to tour the states to sing with a mariachi group and movie stars but had to turn it down, she chose to stay and care for her family. She kept family close to her heart. She is survived by 5 children, Margie Espinoza, Robert Garcia, Joe L. Garcia (Rosemary), Raul Garcia (Guadalupe) and Armando Garcia (Elizabeth), 16 grand- children. 34 great grand- children and 1 great- great grandchild. Juanita will rest with her 5 month old daughter Josefina and her parents Francisco and Manuela Alcantar.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Palm Heights Mortuary from 5PM to 9PM with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7PM. Funeral Service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at Palm Heights Mortuary at 10AM, followed by interment at San Fernando Cemetery III.
She will be forever in the minds of the people who were unconditionally loved and who
were inspired by her.
Published in Express-News on June 2, 2019