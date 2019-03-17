Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
Juanita "Janie" Duran


September 3, 1944 - March 11, 2019
Our beloved, wife, mother and grandma, went to be with our Lord on March 11, 2019. She was born on September 3, 1944, in San Antonio, Texas. She was an extraordinary seamstress and hairdresser. She is preceded in death by her parents, Perfecto and Antonia M. Compian; brothers, Margarito M. and Jose M. Compian; sisters, Timotea Castillo, Ignacia Garcia and Paula Aragon. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 50 blessed years, Juan L. Duran; children, Suzanne Dominguez (Michael), Veronica Duran Contreras (Manny), John C. Duran (Kirk Brown); grandchildren; Clarissa Ann Dominguez, Michael Steven Dominguez Jr. and Gavin Steven Dominguez. brothers and sisters, Jesse M. Compian (Anita), Henry M. Compian (Hoy), Mary C. Campos (Daniel), Yolanda C. Cortez (Jesse). She will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home at 8:30 AM on Thursday, March 20, 2019 for a 9:00 AM Mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019
