Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
Juanita E. Sanchez


1937 - 2019
Juanita E. Sanchez Obituary
December 27, 1937 - June 27, 2019
Juanita E. Sanchez was born on December 27, 1937 in San Antonio, TX and went to be with the Lord on June 27, 2019 at the age of 81 in San Antonio, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Pauline Sanchez; sister Teofila S. Herrera; brothers Gilberto E. Sanchez and John Sanchez. She is survived by her sister Irene E. Sanchez; brothers Henry Sanchez and Luis Sanchez. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; many other family members and friends. She will be deeply missed.

SERVICES
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Sunday, July 7, 2019 with a Rosary to be held at 7:00 PM at Brookehill Funeral Home, where services will be concluded.

Published in Express-News on July 5, 2019
Published in Express-News on July 5, 2019
