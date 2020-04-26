|
|
Juanita Byrd, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully after a long full life of 91 years.
Juanita was born to Ambrose and Charlotte Leche in Hahnville Louisiana and is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, grandson Eddie, and husband Ernest.
Juanita married the love of her life, Ernest Byrd, on July 23, 1946. Together they had four children, Ernest Jr, Deborah, Tyrone, and Carla. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1954.
Juanita was a member of Saint Malachy Catholic Church from 1956 to1997 where she was a member of the alter society, Parish council, Ecumenical minister, and Catechism instructor.
Juanita was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Saint Peter Claver for over fifty years. She held numerous positions in the organization, including the Grand Lady of Court 96.
In 1997 she and Ernest relocated to San Antonio. They became members of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church and attended services faithfully each week.
She is survived by six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews. She is now reunited with her beloved husband Ernest and will be laid to rest beside him at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020