July 16, 1918 - Mar 14, 2019
Miss Juanita Garza went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2019. She was born July 16, 1918 in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. She came with her sisters to San Antonio, Texas in 1952. Juanita was a professional seamstress who designed wedding dresses and instructed others on design and sewing. She loved traveling, especially when she visited Italy to attend masses with Pope John Paul II in Rome and Padre Pio in Giovanni, and visited the Holy Land.
Our beloved aunt and sister will always be remembered for her immense faith in God. She will forever remain in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her parents Miguel and Dionicia Garza, brother Pablo (wife Pura), sister Antonia Perez (husband Antonio), sister Lilia (husband Mike), brothers Angel and Deacon Pedro, brothers in law Carlos Garcia and Homero Perez. She is survived by sisters Irma Perez and Maria Elva Garcia, brothers Mike (wife Carolina), and Ramiro (wife Gloria). Also, many nephews and nieces who loved her very much. Rosary will be held at Ortiz Funeral Home, Mar 19, 2019 at 7:00 pm and the Funeral Mass at St Luke's Catholic Church, Mar 20, 10:00 am. Burial will follow at San Fernando Cemetery #2. We especially want to thank the staff at St. Francis Nursing Home, 630 W Woodlawn Ave, for the compassionate care she received.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's or s.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 18, 2019