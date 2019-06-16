|
11/24/1921 - 06/2019/2019
On June 11, 2019, Juanita Hernandez Rodriguez accepted the hand of her beloved late husband, Raul, in heaven.
Born on November 24, 1921, she was also preceded in death by father, Jesus, and brothers, Antonio and Victor. 'Nita gave generously throughout life to generations. After adopting her surviving sons, Ricardo (Carrie) and David, she continued offering loving guidance as a volunteer to children with their school and the Catholic Church. Eventually she "retired" to nurture her own grandchildren, Ricky Jr., Gabriel and Isabella. Janie stayed strong and active tending to people, animals and plants until her death, when she no longer was able to maintain her cherished independence. She also leaves behind her brother Raymond and numerous nieces.
Visitation will be on Monday, June 17th from 6PM-9PM with a Rosary at 7PM at
Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday at12PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North with interment following at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019