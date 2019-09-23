|
|
October 26, 1943 - September 19, 2019
Juanita (Janie) Madla, age 75, passed away September 19, 2019. She was born on October 26, 1943 in San Antonio to Jesse and Aurora Alcala Madla. She is preceded in death by brother Jesse Madla,Jr. She is survived by her brother, Felix Madla and his wife Connie; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Madla; nieces and nephew, Magdalene Madla, Linda Massey, Susan Adams, John Madla, Laura Madla Hughes, Anne Marie Madla and Alisa Madla Smith; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will be at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Bandera Road on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with a rosary at 7:00 P.M. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes with interment to follow at the Madla Family Cemetery in Helotes. Reception at the church after the interment.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , , or American Diabetes Association.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 23, 2019