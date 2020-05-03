Juanita Martell, daughter of the late Pedro Perez and Josefa Castillo Perez, was born on May 12, 1928 in Dolores, Texas.She was blessed with 8 loving and caring children, all of whom have very fond memories of her. Many of our happiest memories with her were at holiday parties where we celebrated and gathered as a family. She loved to host all of her children and their children in her home. Her joyous influence will forever remain in our lives.Juanita peacefully departed to be with our Lord on April 28, 2020 at the age of 91. She is preceded in death by siblings; Angelita Esquivel, Teresa Villalpando, Gregoria Perez, and Raymond Perez.Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children; Alicia Martell, Raul Martell, Salvador Martell, Vicky Verastigui, Yolanda Davenport, Sylvia Jones,Cindy Martell, and Ricardo Martell. She is adored and loved by her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all her friends and family.Juanita is survived by her sisters and brothers; Lydia Hickey, Pedro Perez, Aureliano Perez, Gilbert Perez, Pat Perfecta Roll, Alice Zwiernik, Gloria Perez, Reynaldo Perez, and Josefa Puente.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store