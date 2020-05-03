JUANITA MARTELL
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JUANITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Martell, daughter of the late Pedro Perez and Josefa Castillo Perez, was born on May 12, 1928 in Dolores, Texas.She was blessed with 8 loving and caring children, all of whom have very fond memories of her. Many of our happiest memories with her were at holiday parties where we celebrated and gathered as a family. She loved to host all of her children and their children in her home. Her joyous influence will forever remain in our lives.Juanita peacefully departed to be with our Lord on April 28, 2020 at the age of 91. She is preceded in death by siblings; Angelita Esquivel, Teresa Villalpando, Gregoria Perez, and Raymond Perez.Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children; Alicia Martell, Raul Martell, Salvador Martell, Vicky Verastigui, Yolanda Davenport, Sylvia Jones,Cindy Martell, and Ricardo Martell. She is adored and loved by her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all her friends and family.Juanita is survived by her sisters and brothers; Lydia Hickey, Pedro Perez, Aureliano Perez, Gilbert Perez, Pat Perfecta Roll, Alice Zwiernik, Gloria Perez, Reynaldo Perez, and Josefa Puente.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved