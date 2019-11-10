Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Eisenhauer Road Baptist
3950 Eisenhauer Rd.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Juanita Mike


1934 - 2019
Juanita Mike Obituary

Juanita Mike, age 85, passed away on November 1, 2019. She was born on February 6, 1934 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Juanita was a longtime and very active member of Eisenhauer Road Baptist Church. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Juanita Mike was preceded in death by her parents, James and Annie Sobers; and her husband, William Mike. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Boutwell (Judy); her children, Wendy Tyler, Renee Mercer and husband Steve; grandchildren, Ryan Kilcrease (Jessica) Brooke Howard, and Whitney Nealy; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13th from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home.

The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 14th at 9:30 am at Eisenhauer Road Baptist, 3950 Eisenhauer Rd.; San Antonio, TX 78218 with burial to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arc of San Antonio at www.arc-sa.org.

The family wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to Enroy Barrett, Cindy and family for the loving care they provided her the past two years.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019
