Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414

JUANITA P. MARTINEZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUANITA P. MARTINEZ Obituary

Juanita P. Martinez entered into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete; her grandson, Rudy Rodriguez; her sisters and brothers, Armandina, Julián, Mary, Sadrach and Romana.

Mrs. Martinez is survived by her children, Larry and wife, Rosie, Reymundo and wife, Mary, Maggie and husband, Gilbert, Daniel and Pete, Jr. and wife Martina; grandchildren, Manuel, Leticia and husband Thomas, Maricela, Ray Ray and wife Michelle, Laura, Elvis and Toni; great grandchildren, Elizabeth and husband, Donovan, Aaron and Albert, Jr. and Daniel Peter Kalihi; great great grandchildren, Jerrius, Athena, Ray Ray, III, Elena, Liliana and Gabriel; brother, Sam; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Janie worked for Velma Awalt Concessions managing the small cafeteria in the basement of City Hall downtown. She served many a Council Member, City Manager and Mayor as they went into and out of office.

SERVICES

Visitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at

Mission Burial Park South.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUANITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -