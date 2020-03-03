|
Juanita P. Martinez entered into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete; her grandson, Rudy Rodriguez; her sisters and brothers, Armandina, Julián, Mary, Sadrach and Romana.
Mrs. Martinez is survived by her children, Larry and wife, Rosie, Reymundo and wife, Mary, Maggie and husband, Gilbert, Daniel and Pete, Jr. and wife Martina; grandchildren, Manuel, Leticia and husband Thomas, Maricela, Ray Ray and wife Michelle, Laura, Elvis and Toni; great grandchildren, Elizabeth and husband, Donovan, Aaron and Albert, Jr. and Daniel Peter Kalihi; great great grandchildren, Jerrius, Athena, Ray Ray, III, Elena, Liliana and Gabriel; brother, Sam; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Janie worked for Velma Awalt Concessions managing the small cafeteria in the basement of City Hall downtown. She served many a Council Member, City Manager and Mayor as they went into and out of office. SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at
Mission Burial Park South.