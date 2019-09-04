|
August 21, 1915 - August 30, 2019
Our mother, Juanita R. Delgado, has left her earthly home into the arms of our Lord. She recently celebrated her 104 birthday with her family and loved ones at her favorite restaurant, Mi Tierra. Loved the mariachis. She was a woman of faith and led by example. Juanita was born in Gonzales County in 1915. Her family were farmers and settled in Flatonia, TX where she met her future husband, Pedro Delgado. They met as children at the wedding of their older brother and sister. She married Pedro in 1935 and came to San Antonio. As a newlywed, she worked at the Elizondo Flower Shop which was owned by her husband's family. She later worked as a sewing machine operator for several sewing factories, including Jay-N which was located in the historic Basila Frocks Bldg. Juanita and Pedro raised 4 children, Marta, Mary Jane, Rachel and Ruben in the house they built themselves. That house is landmarked as a visible reminder of the culture of a community. Pedro and Juanita were active in their church and were founding members of St Augusta Catholic Church now St. Jude. She was also one of the original Guadalupanas. She remained active in helping with the cleaning of the church usually bringing her grandchildren with her. She volunteered at the annual Church festival manning the plant booth. She loved working in her garden and usually had neighbors visit with questions about plants and herbs. Some of the children who came with cans for her in exchange for a plant have returned as adults. She was known as the Church Lady and the Plant Lady. She made herself available to anyone who needed help. She was a great hostess. Even when she had her last visitors, she was making sure they were offered a beverage. She loved the barbecue at Lockhart and made one last outing to welcome the Reno family to Texas. Juanita is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Delgado, 8 siblings, and 2 son-laws. She is survived by three daughters, 1 son, 1 sister (Placida Lerma), 1 son-in-law, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grand children and many nieces, nephews and their families. We will miss her dearly and she will remain in our hearts. We wish to thank Alamo Hospice for their support. Donations are appreciated in lieu of flowers. The Visitation will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm. to 10:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. The Procession will depart from the funeral home on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 4, 2019