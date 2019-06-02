|
July 7, 1928 - May 27, 2019
Juanita R. Valladares, Sunrise July 7, 1928 in Monterey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico; Sunset May 27, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. at the age of 90 years. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Abraham A. Valladares; son, Augustin Valladares; parents, Jesus and Rosa Rodriguez; brother, Jose Luis Rodriguez. She is survived by children; Sylvia Huizar (Joseph), Margie Grace V. Garcia and Fernando Valladares; grandchildren, Stephanie (Chris), Erika (Cruz), Samantha, Demi (Joshua), Justin, Marilyn (Jay), Noah, Julius and Aiden; great grandchildren; Aaron, Joshua, Harper and Julianna; siblings, Rosa Gonzales (Rudy), Graciela Riojas, Jesse, Gilberto (Rosie), Jorge (Frances), Roy (Sylvia) and Carlos Rodriguez (Anna). The Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m.
The Procession will depart from the funeral home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection at Christ the King Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery II. Services under the direction of
Published in Express-News on June 2, 2019