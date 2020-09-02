Juanita Ramos born in San Antonio, Texas on June 14, 1975; went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2020 at the age of 45. She is preceded in death by her beloved son Jerry Jay Jezeriah Ramos III. Survivors include her loving children Eric Matthew Navarro, Brandon Navarro and Mia Angelina Ramos, mother Margarita Rodriguez, brother Jimmy Rodriguez, sisters Valerie Rodriguez and Ari Rodriguez, Leticia Uriegas and other family members and friends.

Visitation will begin on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 2:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment will follow at San Jose Burial Park.

In accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask to wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be limited seating for services the chapel will accommodate the first 40 people.

You may use the outdoor screen or you may go to the website for live streaming. For everyone's safety please honor the family from a distance. We kindly thank you in advance.

