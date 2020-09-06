Juanita Vale Garza died August 11, 2020.

She was born June 26, 1928. She was the oldest of nine siblings with still four surviving siblings.

She attended High School in Rio Grande City TX and College at Texas A+I and earned two Masters Degrees. She began her teaching career in 1948, lived a very full life, was a great Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Her teaching career lasted 35 years and then she became an insurance agent.

She is preceded in death by her husband Luis Garza Jr. and her son Louis

Garza-Vale.

She is survived by her son and his wife, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.