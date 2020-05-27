Juanita (Nita) Vieva Linley Travis went to be with the Lord on May 21st, 2020 in Boerne, Texas. She was born on June 9th, 1927, in Shawnee, Oklahoma and married the love of her life on December 1st, 1945.Nita was a loving wife to Milton Earl (Mickey) Travis for 67 years. She met Mickey when she was 12 years old at Horace Mann Middle School across the teacher's desk. He went home and told his mom that "he had met the girl he was going to marry." They didn't begin dating until they were seniors at Jefferson High School in San Antonio, Texas. They traveled the world together and built 15 of the 16 homes they lived in, all in the San Antonio area. They attended Jefferson Methodist Church, Bulverde Methodist Church, and Boerne Methodist Church throughout their marriage.Nita was a loving mother to two girls, Carolyn and Gail. In addition to being a wife and mother, she was a passionate needleworker and reader, reading one novel after another, particularly loving historical fiction. She loved traveling, fishing with her husband at their coast house in Rockport, Texas, gardening, growing orchids, and devoted her life to loving and supporting her husband, daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Nita was a secretary/bookkeeper in her husband's paint business for 30 years. She was an avid animal lover, always surrounding herself with dogs around the house and a poodle in her arms, raising parakeets, and feeding hummingbirds on her porch even as she got older. Nita enjoyed learning about her family history through genealogy and studying the connections to her past. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters visiting Oklahoma and West Virginia to see family gravesites while researching her ancestors and actually discovered and met five new half-siblings during this time.Nita is survived by daughters Carolyn Elkins and husband John, and Gail Lawrence and husband James. She also had 4 grandchildren, Courtney Mayer and husband David; Lisa Runner and husband Brett; Marshall Masser and wife Claudia; and James (J.T.) Lawrence and wife Maria. She had 7 great-grandchildren: Caitlin Mayer, Alec Bowerman, Colin Mayer, and his wife Rachel; Ashley Bowerman, Sydney Masser, London Masser, and Arden Lawrence.A graveside service is being held Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Hwy.In lieu of flowers, as a breast cancer survivor in 1996, the family requests donations be sent to the American Cancer Society, other cancer charities, or a memorial of your choice. Please note"In Memory of Juanita Travis."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 27, 2020.