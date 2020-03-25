|
Juanita W. Whiting received her Wings on Friday March 20, 2020. She was 93 years old. Juanita was a loving wife to Colonel John Whiting for 72 years. Juanita was born in Douglas, GA and was the youngest of six brothers and sisters. Juanita leaves one sister-in-law and six nieces and nephews. She also leaves her caregiver, Madeline Rodriguez, who was a loving friend as well. Golfing was the love of her life and played until she started having health issues. Juanita attended Trinity Baptist Church of San Antonio for many years. Juanita moved to the Army Residence Community and Church about 20 years ago and remained active doing volunteer work. There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations be made to the charity ones choice in Juanita's Memory.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 25, 2020