Judith Ann Obuch, age 79, of Schertz, Texas, went to be with Our Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

She was born February 11, 1941 in Belleville, Illinois. Judith is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, James Obuch of Schertz; her children Sharon Stolle (John) of San Antonio, Lynn Speaks (Jeff) of North Richland Hills, James Obuch Jr. (fiancé Tricia) of New Braunfels, and Donny Obuch (Gladys) of Universal City.

She leaves behind ten grandchildren: Malorie Peacock (fiancé Chris Ramirez), Chase Peacock (girlfriend Arielle Cardona), Colton Stolle, Ryan Speaks (Stephanie), Elizabeth Speaks, Zachary Obuch (Chelsea), Josh Obuch (Kayla), Skylar Obuch, Hannah Obuch, Samantha Obuch; four great-grandsons: Dylan Speaks, Maddox Speaks, Greyson Speaks, Grant Obuch; and one beautiful great-granddaughter, Genevieve Obuch, who will be with us in September.

Judith is survived by her brother Michael Bingheim (Jill) of Belleville, her sister Donna Bingheim of Belleville, and her sister-in-law Leila Bingheim of Belleville. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Donald R. and Edna Bingheim, and brother Donald R. Bingheim Jr.

The visitation for Judith will be Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Universal City, Texas, with a rosary service from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The funeral service will be Monday, August 24, 2020 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at The Church of the Good Shepherd in Schertz, Texas.

A private committal service will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

