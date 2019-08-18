Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
St. Luke's Lane
Judith Kay Kaulfus Wells

Judith Kay Kaulfus Wells Obituary
August 2, 2019
Judith Kay Kaulfus Wells died on Friday, August 2, 2019, just short of her 70th birthday on August 15th. She would always "hint" her special day was coming up well in advance. After a painful battle with cancer, Judy has now joined the celestial dance.
For the majority of her 40-year career, Judy taught, counseled, and served as a principal in NEISD, primarily at Ridgeview and Oak Meadow elementary schools. Predeceased by her father Joe Kaulfus, Judy is survived by her spouse Kay Kimbell, daughter Robyn Powell, her mother Helen Kaulfus, sister Jan Kaulfus Osborn, nieces Erin Osborn May and Kate Osborn Martin, their spouses and children, and many friends. All can attest to her spirit of living life fully, always empowering others to have fun, caring for oneself and one another, cultivating the freedom to make choices about one's life, and achieving personal power. Pets included! Whether Judy was teaching ESL, golfing, walking, running, cycling, working with therapy dogs, or gardening, she provided the zippity to everyone's doo-dah!
A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church at 2:00PM on August 21st, 11 St. Luke's Lane.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019
