Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:30 PM
Porter Loring North Reflection Room
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
Porter Loring North Reflection Room
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
20523 Huebner Rd.
San Antonio, TX
Interment
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
17501 Nacogdoches Rd.
San Antonio, TX
Judy A. Hauffe


Judy A. Hauffe Obituary
January 24, 1936 - April 9, 2019
Judy A. Hauffe, 83, joined her heavenly father on April 9, 2019. She was the most beautiful person.
A wonderful wife, mother and friend. She played and taught piano, made beautiful jewelry, never forgot a birthday, and there wasn't a dog or cat around she didn't love. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Lydia and Edward Miller; her brother, Paul Miller; 1st husband, Michael Stanzel; 2nd husband, Fred Hauffe; grandson, Aaron Armour; and son-in-law, Rene Mueller. She leaves behind daughters, Angela Chapman (Roby), Carla Wille (Bruce), Joyce Armour, Sandra Mueller; son, Fred L. Hauffe (Mary); sister- in-law, Patsy Miller; 6 grand children and 8 great gran children all of whom she loved dearly. Held close to her heart were numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North with an Evening Service to begin at 6:30 p.m. A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Judy's name.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019
