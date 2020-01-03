Home

Judy Albright died on December 14, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida.

Judy's outgoing personality and love of people enriched the lives of many. She enjoyed traveling and dancing. Trained in ballet, ballroom and contemporary dance, she taught professionally.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gen. Glen Jamison and Ada (Punkie) Maverick Jamison, her husband, Donald Albright, sons, Mark and Craig Caldwell.

A San Antonio Maverick, she is survived by her daughter, Jamie Maverick, twin brother, Lewis Jamison, neices, Nancy Jamison and her husband, Steve McInnis, and Judy Jamison and her husband, Eddy Mindlin, and children, Sarah and Greg Mindlin, and many cousins.

A private family celebration of her life to be scheduled later.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 3, 2020
