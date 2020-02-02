|
Judy B. Bean, age 77 of San Antonio, died peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was born September 22, 1942 in San Antonio to Charles and Mildred Garrett who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Jim Bean; her children, Paul Berry and his wife, Cheryl and Charlie Berry; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Garrett Berry; siblings, Linda Mason, Sharon Jebens, Charles Garrett, Jr. and his wife, Lee Ann, Patty Zackert and her husband, John, and Gwen Garrett; numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered for her passionate approach to life, her humor, a fighter for justice, and her steadfast love of her family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive in San Antonio.
Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at University United Methodist Church (South Campus), 5084 DeZavala Road. A Reception at the church will take place immediately following the service.
Graveside Service will follow at 1:30 P.M. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020