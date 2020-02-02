Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
University United Methodist Church (South Campus),
5084 DeZavala Road
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:30 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Judy B. Bean Obituary

Judy B. Bean, age 77 of San Antonio, died peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was born September 22, 1942 in San Antonio to Charles and Mildred Garrett who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Jim Bean; her children, Paul Berry and his wife, Cheryl and Charlie Berry; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Garrett Berry; siblings, Linda Mason, Sharon Jebens, Charles Garrett, Jr. and his wife, Lee Ann, Patty Zackert and her husband, John, and Gwen Garrett; numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be remembered for her passionate approach to life, her humor, a fighter for justice, and her steadfast love of her family and friends.

SERVICES

Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive in San Antonio.

Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at University United Methodist Church (South Campus), 5084 DeZavala Road. A Reception at the church will take place immediately following the service.

Graveside Service will follow at 1:30 P.M. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020
