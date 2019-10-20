Home

Judy B. Luckey


1959 - 2019
Judy B. Luckey Obituary

Judy B. Luckey was affectionally known as "Luckey" to all her friends.

Luckey was born January 20, 1959 in Carthage, TX. After a lengthy illness, she left to be with our Lord and Savior on October 13, 2019.

She loved to cook and entertain. Judy is an alumnus of Sam Houston High School and worked in the warehouse at AutoZone and Johnson Controls for years.

She was a very caring and kindhearted person who often said that her gift was "helping people".

Luckey leaves to cherish her memory a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 8:00 pm, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Meadowlawn Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 24th at Praise Cathedral also known as COGIC (5895 Binz Engleman Rd). Bishop Samuel Iglehart, officiant.

Interment to follow at Meadowlawn Memorial Park. To leave a note for the family visit meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019
