August 11, 1936 - August 2, 2019
Judy Flo Cresswell Shisk passed away at home on Friday, August 2, 2019, from pneumonia, nine days short of her 83rd birthday, but WOW, what a birthday celebration as she was welcomed into Heaven. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Flossie O'Bryant Cresswell and Oliver D. Cresswell and by her brother O. Donald Cresswell.
Judy is survived by sister-in-law Carol Cresswell, niece Margie Cresswell, her husband Frank Steen, nephew Troy Cresswell, his wife Sally, grandnephews Cory, Garrett, and Drake Cresswell, great grandniece, Riley and great grandnephew, Trent, as well as several cousins and many friends. Judy was also Godparent to Susan and Traci Aycock from Arkansas.
Born in San Antonio, Judy was a graduate of Brackenridge High School, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and was a District Representative for Avon following her retirement from the San Antonio Light newspaper. At Hope Lutheran Church, she served as a member of the Mutual Ministry Committee and was on the Board of the Hope Lutheran Learning Center for over a decade. Judy also served as the activities coordinator with the Leon Valley Senior Center and was extremely crafty.
Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 1993, Judy was known for saying, "I have MS, it does not have Me." as well as "I have good days and I have gooder days." As the MS and macular degeneration progressed, Judy was helped with day to day living by Cat Ramirez, who, over the past 10 years, provided wonderful care, comfort, and companionship to Judy and became a beloved friend. The family extends their gratitude to Cat.
Being strong-willed and independent, Judy will always be remembered for her love of God and her relationship with Him, her love of family and friends, as well as her love of the San Antonio Spurs, Elvis Presley, and George Strait but - not always in that order. No matter how she was feeling, you never heard her complain; she had a way of always making you feel better following visiting with her. She will be greatly missed and is loved by many.
Visitation and funeral services will be at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough in San Antonio. The visitation will be Monday, the 12th of August where Judy will lay in state beginning at 12:00 p.m. and family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Tuesday, the 13th of August at 10 a.m. with a processional for interment at San Fernando III Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or .
