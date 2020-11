Judy Q. Barbosa-Villanueva, age 74, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Born on March 14, 1946, in San Antonio, to parents, Henry Quintero and Guadalupe Bustamante. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lupe Quintero; her son, Dr. Armando Barbosa Jr., and her sister, Beatrice Garcia. Judy is survived by her husband, Robert Villanueva; son Jason Barbosa (Terry); her 5 grandchildren; and her sister, Henrietta Silva. The family will receive friends at 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary.

Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.

