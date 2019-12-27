|
Judy Ruth (Nunn) Newby of San Antonio, Texas was called home to the presence of her Savior on December 21, 2019, a Saturday afternoon enjoyed with her loving family sharing in the blessings of a heritage of faith. She was born to Roy and Brady Nunn on August 12, 1940 in Bastrop, TX. She was the youngest girl of 10 children – a large and loving family. From a shared Sunday school classroom at the age of 8 blossomed the marriage to Boyd E. Newby on November 25, 1959. They lived a blessed life full of love and cherished each other daily. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 60 years. Boyd E. Newby, Daughter Judilynn (Newby) Sunden and husband Russell, Grandson Jeremiah Sunden and great-grandchildren Isabel & Boyd Sunden. Judy was a light in the darkness and never met someone that she did not become friends with and show the love of Jesus, she was a shining example of Christ. She really knew how to live and love life and will be missed beyond measure. VISITATION SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28, 20196:00 – 8:00 P.M.PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH SERVICE SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29, 20193:00 – 5:00 P.M.PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
Published in Express-News on Dec. 27, 2019