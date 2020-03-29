San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
SAN FERNANDO CEMETERY #2
JUERGEN JOSEPH SCHMIDT


1966 - 2020
JUERGEN JOSEPH SCHMIDT Obituary

Juergen Joseph Schmidt, age 54, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Juergen was a 1984 graduate of Jefferson High School and received his Associates Degree from St. Philips College. He worked for the City of San Antonio Parks & Recreation Department as a Heavy Equipment Operator for 16 years. Juergen was quite the introvert, however loved to sing Karaoke at Spanky's and had a huge heart for animals, especially his two cats, and people. He enjoyed cooking, cars and caring for his mother.

Juergen was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Schmidt; grandmother, Irma Schmidt-Hopper and grandfather, James Hopper. He is survived by his father Juergen Schmidt; sister, Jennifer Schmidt and niece, Isis Schmidt.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at a later date.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

TUESDAY, MARCH 31, 2020

10:00 A.M.

SAN FERNANDO

CEMETERY #2

Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020
