September 7, 1939 - May 28, 2019

Julia (Julie) Ann Uhles Hudgins was born September 7, 1939, in Sulphur, Oklahoma to John and Alice (Plant) Uhles both of whom predeceased her. She died on May 28, 2019 in Austin Texas. On June 26, 1966, she married Elton M. Hudgins, who survives her. She is also survived by special friends; Pete and Karen Lopez; her son, Michael Ortiz; goddaughter and daughter-in-law, Dr. Katherine (Jami) Lopez; their son, Joseph Aiden Ortiz, and daughter, Elizabeth Claire Ortiz, of Dripping Springs, Texas.



After graduation from Altus High School in Oklahoma, she attended Southwestern State where she edited the college newspaper for two years and worked with the Daily Oklahoman. She began teaching high school English and Speech at the age of 19 and went on to teach on the college level, and then changed careers. After completing graduate school at age 20, and following careers in the legal and accounting fields, she then retired.



Later, she tutored on the college and post-graduate levels. She was also extremely active in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, serving in every position from President to City Council Repre- sentative. In 2018, she was elected to the Board of Directors of the San Antonio Herb Society. She spent as much time as a possible in her "studio" with a wide variety of art and craft projects. Her favorite pastime was being Granny GiGi to grandchildren, Joe and Beth-she loved them dearly.



As Godmother and later as mother-in-law she was blessed to share in the life of Kate Lopez. She was so proud of her accomplishments which included graduation from Trinity, a PhD from UTSA, and college professor- ships at both Trinity and St. Edwards University.



One of her proudest moments was in 2014 when Michael Ortiz officially became her son. She often said that Michael (an IT professional) could undo her complex computer glitches in a "wink of an eye". She loved him more than words can express.



Julie was an athlete--- surviving two knee and two hip replacements, she went to the gym and worked out with a personal trainer three days a week. She made it a point to stay in good shape and enjoyed living a healthy and productive lifestyle. She was one tough lady.



Mrs. Hudgins' family will receive friends at Porter Loring Mortuary North, Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral services will be at Northern Hills United Methodist Church with Rev. Milton Lewis officiating. A reception will be held at Aldacos' Restaurant, 20079 Stone Oak Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78258 immediately following the service. A private committal service will be held the following morning at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.



FUNERAL SERVICE

NORTHERN HILLS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

MONDAY, JUNE 10, 2019

10:00 AM



PRIVATE COMMITTAL SERVICE

FT. SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

TUESDAY, JUNE 11, 2019

11:00 AM



