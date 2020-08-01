Julia Ann (Parsons) Steitle, affectionately called Julie, of Fairview, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 13, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born on January 11, 1936 to Dr. William Blaine Parsons and Louise Andrews in San Antonio, Texas. Julie loved her Lord first and her family a close second. She had a loving way about her that will be greatly missed until we are reunited with her in Heaven for eternity. Julie is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bill Steitle of Fairview, Texas; children, Amy Beard, John Hale and wife, Kitty, Blaine Hale and wife, Millye and Leah Lescher; 9 grandchildren, Duncan, Sarah, Jordan, Jackson, Sallye, Blaine, Grace, Emma and Brooks; and 2 great-grandchildren, Hunter and Hadyn Noble. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Blaine Parsons, Jr. A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., August 3, 2020 at The Heights Baptist Church Chapel, 201 West Renner Road, Richardson, Texas 75080. Memorial contributions can be made to Lifemark Ministries, http://lifemark.mykajabi.com/, Faith Presbyterian Hospice, https://www.faithpreshospice.org/ and World Vision https://www.worldvision.org/. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com