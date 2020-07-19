Julia Anne Tudyk, age 49, passed away on July 10, 2020 in her home in Cibolo, Texas. She was born on July 2, 1971 in San Antonio, Texas. Julia graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Bachelor's degree. She was a beloved wife, daughter, and mother who will be greatly missed.

Julia was preceded in death by her father, Robert Tudyk. She is survived by her husband, Bill Medellin; her mother, Antoinette Tudyk; her daughters, Ashley and Gabrielle; and son, Thomas.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 21st from 6 to 8 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm.

The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 22nd at 11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Selma, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation at www.myeloma.org/myeloma/foundation.