1/2
JULIA FUENTES ROEL
1932 - 2020
Julia Fuentes Roel, age 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 30th 2020. Julia had not been ill or suffered any sicknesses, she was simply called home by the Lord.

Julia was born to Alfredo Fuentes and Julia Rodriguez Fuentes on May 2, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas. She was a graduate of Lanier High School where she always. prided herself in being part of their Blue Jackets Pep Squad. Julia was a loving and devoted daughter and sister to sisters Vicky, Cristelia, Ninfa and Alice.

On October 27,1957 Julia married Gilbert Roel whom she remained married to until death did them part.

For years she chose to be a housewife and stay at home mother because she was completely devoted to her family. She sacrificed many of her own desires to ensure that her children were happy and well taken care of.Later in life Julia began working for San Antonio Independent School District as a substitute teacher and later as an Attendance Secretary.

For years she was an active and very involved parishioner of St. Ann's Catholic Church. In her younger years Julia served as a Eucharistic Minister alongside her husband Gilbert. She also volunteered her time to provide Eucharistic ministry services to the patients at Baptist Medical Center Hospital.Julia loved to dance and spend time with her family. She was always the happiest if she was near her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gilbert Roel on October 14th 1999. She is survived by sons: Victor O. Roel, Gilbert A. Roel, Daniel A. Roel daughter: Laura E. Roel-Sanchez, and grandchildren: Gilbert W. Roel, Juliet E. Roel, Kora B. Sanchez and Ace A. Sanchez.

Julia will be greatly missed by all her loved ones. Her infectious smile and loving spirit will never be forgotten.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary.

ROSARYTUESDAY, JULY 7, 20207PMPORTER LORING

MORTUARY CHAPEL

MASSWEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 202010AMST. ANN'S

CATHOLIC CHURCH210 ST. ANN ST.

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78201

Our family kindly appreciates your understanding, and we know that Mom would want to keep those she loves as safe and healthy as possible during these times. Due to the restrictions at the cemetery, the interment to follow will be for immediate family only.

You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
JUL
7
Rosary
07:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
JUL
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Interment
