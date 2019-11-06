|
Julia Garcia Medina was born on September 10, 1914 in San Antonio, Texas. Her loving family lost her on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the age of 105.
She was living in her treasured family home, in the Lavaca neighborhood under the shadow of the Tower of the Americas packed with love and memories, that she called "mi casita" and lived in for 72 years. In her home, she raised three children and hosted countless family events.
Julia Medina lived her life devoted to family, friends and faith. She was the oldest of eight children, two sisters and five brothers. She attended Brackenridge High School. She was a member of the Purple Jackets Dance team and played piano in the orchestra. She also played tennis in high school and earned the San Antonio City Tennis Championship in the 1930's. She married Arthur Alfonzo Medina, who she met in high school in 1937. During their marriage, the couple endured World War II as Art Medina, Sr. served in Europe. She had three children, Anita, Diana and Arthur, Jr.
She worked as an apartment manager for the San Antonio housing authority for more than 20 years and earned an honorary doctorate of philosophy from the University of the Incarnate Word. She treasured her family and friends, enjoyed her hobbies of sewing, ceramics, cooking, playing the piano.
She had 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and countless family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Arthur of almost 60 years; her parents Julia and Jesus Garcia; and her daughter Diana Medina Marvel.
She is survived by her daughter, Anita Moke and husband Richard; son, Dr. Arthur A. Medina, Jr. and wife Claudia. She had eight grandchildren, Sandy Johnson, Diana Chadwick, Richie Moke, Anita-Jo Medina, Laura Groniger, Margaret Hubert Goldstein, Christina Medina Pollard and Jessica Koeritz. She is also survived by 12 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; her baby brother, Robert Garcia and numerous family and friends throughout the U.S.
She will be remembered for her wisdom, compassionate spirit, love of life and boundless love of family and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Angelus Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 2:00pm at Trinity Baptist Church, 319 E. Mulberry Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212.
Burial will follow in Mission Burial Park South.
Condolences may be sent to the Medina family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com