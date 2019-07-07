|
|
April 28, 1934 - June 25, 2019
Julia M Chao DDS passed peacefully at her home on June 25, 2019 at the age of 85. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose M Chao MD, her parents and siblings. She is survived by her daughters Vivian Marquez (Ernesto) and Leticia Little (Ed) and her five grand- children, Jose, Marco, Gabriella, Sophia and Alexandra.
She graduated from the University of Havana School of Dentistry and later immigrated from Cuba in 1968 with her husband and daughters. She began her career with the Pan American League dental clinic as the first Spanish-speaking female dentist in San Antonio. She then opened a successful private practice.
She was an active member of the Cuban Cultural Center serving as President where she gave of her time and creative talents.
She was lovingly cared for in her last years of life by her caregiver, Carmen Salazar and her husband Ubaldo. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cuban Cultural Center at 7800 IH10 West, Ste. 505, San Antonio, TX 78230.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr. Cryptside service will immediately follow at Mission Burial Park North.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019