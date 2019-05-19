|
1930 - 2019
Julia Orynski Maverick passed away on April 25, 2019. Born in Dallas on November 6, 1930, the daughter of Leonard and Jim Ada Orynski. . After graduating from Lamar High School in Houston, Julia spent two semesters at the University of Houston and then transferred to the University of Texas where she graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Following were advanced and graduate work in ceramics and lithography at the California Institute of Fine Arts in San Francisco. She moved back to Texas in the early 1960's, and on December 25, 1966, married Attorney Maury Maverick Jr. They resided in San Antonio where Julia continued painting and ceramics at the Mc Nay Art Gallery and the Southwest Craft Center.
Julia's work can be found in the D.D. Feldman Collection of Contemporary Art in Dallas, the John Bowles Collection in San Francisco and many other private collections.
Her work was included for many years in the Texas Annual Painting and Sculpture Exhibitions. She won the Dallas Museum Art League Prize and Creative Art Guild Award at the 26th Annual Dallas Painting and Sculpture Exhibition.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Jim Ada Orynski, sister Elizabeth Woodward and husband Maury Maverick, Jr.
She is survived by nephew Caven B. Woodward III and wife Gail of Junction, Texas and nephew Jim B. Woodward of Uvalde, Texas and great niece Sherrii Lynn Woodward of Dewey, Arizona.
Graveside service will be May 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m at San Jose Burial Park 8235 Mission Road San Antonio, Texas.
Reception will be at Cappy's Restaurant 5011 Broadway San Antonio, Texas on May 22, 2019 from 3-4:30 p.m.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019