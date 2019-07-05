|
August 31, 1938 - June 29, 2019
On Saturday, June 29, 2019, Julia R. Charles, 80, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away to be with our Lord and Savior.
Julia was born in Del Rio, Texas on August 31, 1938 to Tomas and Araceli (Salas) Rodriguez.
She married her childhood sweetheart, Luis Charles, Jr., on January 1, 1956 and raised 6 children. She was a savvy business woman; she owned her own successful beauty salon, Julie's Hair Fashions, and managed multiple salons as well.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, son Luis III and grandson Luis IV, granddaughters Jasmine and Angelica Faith. She is survived by her beloved husband Luis Charles Jr.; loving daughters Araceli (Raul) Ramirez, Corina (Johnnie) Coleman, Cynthia Medellin, Katherine Charles and Julia J. Charles; 7 grand- children, 7 great- grand- children; sisters, Dhalia (Robert) Garcia and Raquel (Julio) Flores; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 11: 00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m., interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian.
Published in Express-News on July 5, 2019