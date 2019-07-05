Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Charles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia R. Charles


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia R. Charles Obituary
August 31, 1938 - June 29, 2019
On Saturday, June 29, 2019, Julia R. Charles, 80, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away to be with our Lord and Savior.
Julia was born in Del Rio, Texas on August 31, 1938 to Tomas and Araceli (Salas) Rodriguez.
She married her childhood sweetheart, Luis Charles, Jr., on January 1, 1956 and raised 6 children. She was a savvy business woman; she owned her own successful beauty salon, Julie's Hair Fashions, and managed multiple salons as well.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, son Luis III and grandson Luis IV, granddaughters Jasmine and Angelica Faith. She is survived by her beloved husband Luis Charles Jr.; loving daughters Araceli (Raul) Ramirez, Corina (Johnnie) Coleman, Cynthia Medellin, Katherine Charles and Julia J. Charles; 7 grand- children, 7 great- grand- children; sisters, Dhalia (Robert) Garcia and Raquel (Julio) Flores; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 11: 00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m., interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian.
Published in Express-News on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castle Ridge Mortuary
Download Now