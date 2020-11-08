1/1
JULIA SUE (COVERT) HOAGLAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JULIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Julia Sue Covert Hoagland was born May 15, 1938 in Medina County, married Dale Zon Hoagland on September 1, 1972 in San Antonio & died October 29, 2020 in Bastrop County.

She is survived by 5 children & their mates; 16 grandchildren & their mates; several great grandchildren with one on the way. Her life wasn't always easy, but Sue had a kind, gentle, giving nature. She, along with her mother & then husband, helped very many people in countless ways. Her outstanding example as a wife as she supported Dale in everything is still influencing wives today. That carried over to their children as well because as a mom, they knew she was always on their side. Then as a granny she loved each new arrival fiercely & the little ones who are now big brought her life joy beyond compare. All of this stemmed from her personal appreciation of Jehovah's requirements.

At the age of 15, she was baptized in public symbol of that precious relationship. Her loyalty to Jehovah God through trials made her an amazing woman to know.

Though she has died, we look forward to seeing her again in an earthly resurrection.

Please contact the family or a fellow worshipper the Zoom information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved