Julia Sue Covert Hoagland was born May 15, 1938 in Medina County, married Dale Zon Hoagland on September 1, 1972 in San Antonio & died October 29, 2020 in Bastrop County.

She is survived by 5 children & their mates; 16 grandchildren & their mates; several great grandchildren with one on the way. Her life wasn't always easy, but Sue had a kind, gentle, giving nature. She, along with her mother & then husband, helped very many people in countless ways. Her outstanding example as a wife as she supported Dale in everything is still influencing wives today. That carried over to their children as well because as a mom, they knew she was always on their side. Then as a granny she loved each new arrival fiercely & the little ones who are now big brought her life joy beyond compare. All of this stemmed from her personal appreciation of Jehovah's requirements.

At the age of 15, she was baptized in public symbol of that precious relationship. Her loyalty to Jehovah God through trials made her an amazing woman to know.

Though she has died, we look forward to seeing her again in an earthly resurrection.

Please contact the family or a fellow worshipper the Zoom information.