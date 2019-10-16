|
|
Julia Sultemeier Bates passed away Saturday, October 12th, at the age of 83. Julia is survived by her son, Troy Bates of Fredericksburg; daughter, Pamela Bates-Salinas and husband Reuben of San Antonio and grandson Jonah.
Julia was born February 2, 1936, in Fredericksburg, to Max A. and Ella Mae Kuenemann Sultemier. Julia grew up in Fredericksburg, was baptized, confirmed and married in Zion Lutheran Church, where she was a still a member until her passing. She started her career at Kelly Air Force Base after attending Texas Lutheran College, but stopped working to become a full-time mom. She later joined the workforce and retired from Civil Service. She loved to garden and participated in a square dancing group for several years. She also had a love for country and western dancing. She liked to spend her evenings reading as she was a night owl, preferring night instead of day.
Funeral services for Julia Bates will be held 11 a.m., Monday, October 21st, in Zion Lutheran Church, with Rev.'s Ron Windecker and Stanley Sultemeier officiating.
Graveside services will follow in Der Stadt Friedhof.
The family will greet friends 4-6 p.m., Sunday, October 20th, in Fredericksburg Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or the .
Published in Express-News on Oct. 16, 2019