Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredericksburg Funeral Home
2278 South Highway 87
Fredericksburg, TX 78624
(830) 997-9212
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fredericksburg Funeral Home
2278 South Highway 87
Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Sultemeier Bates


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Sultemeier Bates Obituary

Julia Sultemeier Bates passed away Saturday, October 12th, at the age of 83. Julia is survived by her son, Troy Bates of Fredericksburg; daughter, Pamela Bates-Salinas and husband Reuben of San Antonio and grandson Jonah.

Julia was born February 2, 1936, in Fredericksburg, to Max A. and Ella Mae Kuenemann Sultemier. Julia grew up in Fredericksburg, was baptized, confirmed and married in Zion Lutheran Church, where she was a still a member until her passing. She started her career at Kelly Air Force Base after attending Texas Lutheran College, but stopped working to become a full-time mom. She later joined the workforce and retired from Civil Service. She loved to garden and participated in a square dancing group for several years. She also had a love for country and western dancing. She liked to spend her evenings reading as she was a night owl, preferring night instead of day.

Funeral services for Julia Bates will be held 11 a.m., Monday, October 21st, in Zion Lutheran Church, with Rev.'s Ron Windecker and Stanley Sultemeier officiating.

Graveside services will follow in Der Stadt Friedhof.

The family will greet friends 4-6 p.m., Sunday, October 20th, in Fredericksburg Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or the .

Published in Express-News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now