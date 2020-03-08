|
Julian G. De La Fuente passed from this earth into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on February 23, 2020, at the age of 84.
He was born on July 30, 1935, in San Antonio, Texas. He is loved and will be dearly missed by his wife of 61 years, Mary P. De La Fuente; daughters Melinda and Sylvia (Domingo); son Timothy; grandson, Matthew; and brother Joe Inez (Josie); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Josefa De La Fuente; his siblings, Gonzalo (Sofia), Amelia (Ray Sr.), Isabel (Isidro), and David Jr. (Josie). Julian joined the United States Air Force in 1957 and retired as a Master Sergeant in 1983. He served the majority of his military career in the USAF Office of Special Investigations (OSI). He served his country and enjoyed tours at home and abroad. He was a parishioner of Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #8158. He was a true Dallas Cowboys fan and he loved baseball. He loved spending time with his loving wife and his family, especially his only grandson, Matthew.
The family would like to thank his personal caregivers, Orvil Venturina, Karina Gonzales, and Dolores Castillo for their compassionate care these past three years.
A special thanks to Peter Epperson for all his love and support these past years.
A visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.
The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church, 7990 West Military Dr., San Antonio, TX 78227.
Interment will follow at San Fernando II.
