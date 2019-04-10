|
|
June 25, 1943 - April 3, 2019
Julian "Ringo" Herrera Jr, born June 25, 1943 in San Antonio, TX to Julian Herrera Sr. and Elvira Patino Herrera. He was called home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2019 at the blessed age of 75. He is reunited in heaven with his father; Julian Herrera Sr., brother; Albert Herrera, nephew; Julian Veliz, daughter; Crystal Serna and common law wife; Angelina. Julian is loved and will be greatly missed by his daughters; Graciela, Laura, son; Joshua, mother; Elvira Patino Herrera, siblings; Raul Herrera, Graciela Veliz, Noe Herrera, Eugene Villarreal, numerous grandchildren, family and friends. Heaven has gained a treasured soul he will live forever in heaven and in the hearts of his family and friends.
Services will be held at M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home, 511 Guadalupe St, San Antonio, TX 78207, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 1:00PM to 9:00PM. With a prayer service to be held at 7:00PM.
The following day there will be a graveside service on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209, at 9:45AM.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 10, 2019