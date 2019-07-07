|
August 1, 1924 - June 29, 2019
Julian Tunnell, an 18-year resident of San Antonio, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 after a short illness. Although her last years were difficult, Julian handled them with quiet grace.
Born in 1924, Julian grew up in rural Illinois where her parents ran the local hotel and restaurant. As a child, the future equestrian and businesswoman raised piglets so she could buy a pony! Her days were spent raising the pony, her dog Zipper and studying art with a well-known local artist, Roscoe Misselhorn. In this quiet, small town she grew up with individuals who became her life-long friends.
After high school, Julian attended the University of Southern California and in 1946 graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega and her passions in life were family, friends, art, collecting antiques, riding and showing horses.
In 1945, during her senior year at USC, she met her future husband, Robert James Tunnell. She always told the story that they met at a party by matching like playing cards. Robert and Julian were each holding the ACE of Hearts. Bob was a Marine Corps pilot during WWII stationed in San Diego and on June 21, 1946, she married Bob, the love of her life.
Julian spent most of her life as a military wife, raising three children and accompanying Bob to each of his duty stations, all the while looking for ways to pursue her drawing and painting. In 1965 Bob, a Marine Corps Battalion Commander, was stationed at Da Nang air station, where he was wounded and lost a leg. After returning to military duty, they continued living in Fallbrook, California until Colonel Tunnell passed away in 1970.
With her older daughter in college, Julian was left the challenge to raise her two younger children, whom she dearly loved. She was always adventuresome in spirit and launched a career as a businesswoman owning a women's resale shop and then an antique store. Julian also loved to travel. She traveled with one of the first tour groups` allowed in China while it was still under communist rule. The group was always escorted by Chinese officials and she always talked about not being able to get close to the Chinese people.
Julian is survived by her children, Laurie Pariseau and her husband Robert, Peggy Tunnell and Jim Tunnell and his wife, Tracy. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael and Heather Pariseau, Ryan Tunnell and Robert Tunnell and her great grandchildren, Olivia and Evan Pariseau.
The family requests that memorial donations be made in Julian's name to: San Antonio Museum of Art, Children's Art Education Programs, Attention: Jennalie Lyons, 200 West Jones Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78215 or online at www.samuseum.org.
Julian will be buried with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019