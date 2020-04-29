Home

Julian Vargas, Jr, known to many as "Coach", went to be with our Lord on April 24th, 2020. Julian graduated from Central Catholic High School, Class of 1949, a "Central Catholic Boy!" He later received a Certificate in Junior Accounting from Durham Business College. "Coach" worked 36 years with the U.S. Postal Service as a Letter Carrier. Julian was a Volunteer Coach for many Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) teams at St. Ann's and was an Assistant Coach at Central Catholic and Antonian High Schools. "Coach" loved umpiring "behind the plate" at many high school and college baseball games and was highly respected by many coaches, players, and parents. Later in life, "Coach" established a long-time goal when he established Coach's Corner Family Ice House. "Coach" is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dolores; his children: Adon, Julian (Linda), Edward, Leonard (Delilah), John (Michelle); 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. "Coach" was preceded in death by his parents: Julian Sr. and Maria De Jesus Vargas, sister: Esperanza and daughter: Sharon Ann. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, all viewing, funeral, and burial services for "Coach" will be limited to immediate family members. A memorial service celebrating Coach's long life will be announced at a future date. You are welcome to leave words of condolence at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

