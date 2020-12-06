1/1
JULIET ALFARO MUNIZ
1919 - 2020
Juliet Alfaro Muniz died on November 29 2020.

Miss Muniz was born on July 11, 1919 in Seguin Texas to Francisco Gamez Muñiz and Leonor Alfaro Muniz who preceded her in death. Juliet was also preceded in death by brothers Heriberto (infant) and Ernesto Muniz, and sisters Elvira and Consuelo Muniz Juliet is survived by brother Arnoldo Muñiz and sister in law Elisa Muñiz. Miss Muniz is also survived by nephews Heriberto Muñiz, (Rose), Hector Emest Muñiz, (Ramona), and niece Diana Mendez Numerous cousins will mourn their Prima and while grand and great nephews and nieces will miss their Tia Julie.

Juliet will be missed most especially by her brother Arnoldo and sister in law Elisa. Arnoldo and Juliet were the youngest of the family and as such developed special bonds. Juliet loved arts and crafts and her skills in this area were significant.

This permitted her to contribute in many ways to her church's special fund projects.

A Visitation will be held Tuesday December 8, 2020 from 11-12 pm at Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers. With Burial to follow at San Jose Burial Park at 1 pm.




Published in Express-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
11:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
DEC
8
Burial
01:00 PM
San Jose Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
2102267201
