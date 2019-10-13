San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
June Anne Crowley


1932 - 2019
June Anne Crowley Obituary

Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Friend and Relative June Anne Tolar Cone Crowley, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. June was born in San Antonio, Texas to Lucille Howle Tolar and Jack Tolar Sr. She graduated from Brackenridge High School in May of 1949, and attended Cottey College for her freshman year. For her sophomore year, she joined her older brothers, Jack Jr. and Roger, at the University of Texas in Austin. She would become engaged to Jackie's roommate, Robert (Bobby) Earl Cone, Jr., and be the Aqua Carnival Queen. June and Bobby wed in San Antonio and then moved to Galveston, Texas, and welcomed their daughter, Amanda Lee, 2 years later. June was first widowed on October 8, 1955. She and Amanda then moved to San Antonio to live with her parents, until she met, and married Dieu Russell (Rusty) Crowley, Jr. They were wed on May 17, 1958. June and Rusty (and Amanda) welcomed another daughter, Catherine Anne and a son, Dieu Russell (Zeke) Crowley, III during the following years. June served in her church all during her 61 years of marriage to Rusty, working and studying with the Christian Womens Fellowship, and serving as a Deacon and as an Elder. June was also a volunteer with the Blue Birds Auxiliary at Methodist Hospital for many years, eventually serving as President of the Auxiliary. June and Rusty volunteered at the SAMM shelter, and as Student Mentors at SAISD and supported many local charitable organizations, including CTRC, CTC, Friends of Hospice and the Children's Respite Center. June served as a leader to both Amanda's, and Catherine's Girl Scout Troops, and is remembered quite fondly as "the fun mom" by all the scouts she led over the years. June was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille & Jack Tolar, both husbands, Bobby Cone, and Rusty Crowley, and her brothers, Drs. Jack, Pat & Roger Tolar. June is survived by her brother George Tolar, her three children, Amanda Cone Crowley Rohmiller, Catherine Anne Kuit-Crowley, and Dieu Russell (Zeke) Crowley, III; their spouses Ronald Rohmiller, Johan Kuit, and Suzanne Crowley; seven grandchildren, Jonathan Rohmiller, his wife Mary Rhodes Rohmiller, Emily Romeu, Ellie Crowley, Max Crowley, Zinnia Crowley, Arno Kuit, and Simone Kuit; and two great-grandchildren, Zachary Rohmiller and Lucy Rohmiller.

Visitation

Sunday

October 13, 2019

from 3:00-5:00 pm

Porter Loring Mortuary

1101 McCullough Ave

Celebration of

June Crowley's Life

Monday,

October 14, 2019

11:00 am.

Central Christian Church

720 North Main Ave

Reception following in the Fellowship Hall

Reverend Dr. Michael Passmore will officiate

Burial at 3pm in Sunset Memorial Park 1701 Austin Highway

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Christian Church, Friends of Hospice or SA Cancer Council.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019
