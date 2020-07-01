JUNE CAMILLE WIER
1934 - 2020
June Camille (Aust) Wier went to be with the Lord on June 25, 2020, at the age of 85, in San Antonio, TX. She was born on August 19, 1934 in El Paso, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Bonnie Aust, and sister, Jennie Chappell. June is survived by her loving husband of 59 ½ years, Robert Wilson Wier, Jr.; children, Robert Wilson Wier, III (Mandy), Timothy Wier (Michelle) and Bonnye Cavazos (Stephen); sister, Johnine McDowell (John); 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild on the way; cousin, Pat Martin; numerous nieces and nephews, and her Epworth UMC family. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 5718 Pecan Valley. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.



Published in Express-News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
JUL
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
